Press release from Conserving Carolina:

Cyclists of all ability levels are invited to enjoy a ride through the beautiful Mills River and Etowah countryside on Saturday, July 20. Conserving Carolina and Bold Rock Hard Cider are holding the event to benefit the future Mills River Valley Trail, a paved pathway that will connect the heart of Mills River to the French Broad River. The ride begins and ends at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Mills River. The cidery is also hosting a free festival that day.

Cyclists can choose between two routes. There’s a six-mile route for families and others who want a shorter ride along low-traffic roads. Cyclist desiring a more challenging ride can take on the 25-mile course.

Online registration is open now. The cost of registration is $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event. Kids ages 15 and under ride for free. All proceeds from registrations and sponsorships support the Mills River Valley Trail.

Cyclists can choose their start time. Registration and check-in will be open from 8:00 to noon, with the course open to cyclists starting at 9:00. Those who want to ride as a group should plan to start at 10:00. Rest stops will be provided at Bold Rock Hard Cider and Etowah Park.

The festival at Bold Rock Hard Cider goes from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The festival is free and will include music by the French Broad Valley Music Association, food trucks, activities for all ages, and of course hard cider and other beverages.

To register for the Mills River Valley Trail Ride, go to: conservingcarolina.org/event/mills-river-valley-trail-ride-and-festival