Press release from Conserving Carolina:

Join Conserving Carolina on Saturday, October 20th on a Members Hike on Youngs Mountain. Located in Rutherford County near Lake Lure, Youngs Mountain is a cradle of biodiversity in the Blue Ridge Escarpment. Its slopes are home to at least 25 rare species, including green salamanders, crevice salamanders, and Diana fritillaries, and it provides habitat for over 80 species of animal and over 380 species of plants.

In the future, there are plans to create public access to Youngs Mountain and build hiking trails to this summit. This network will add to the Hickory Nut Gorge State Trail, a future 100+ mile trail network that will completely encircle Lake Lure. For now, this conserved land is not open to the public. Be one of the first to visit this beautiful property that YOU helped conserve!

To attend this hike, you must be a current Conserving Carolina member. Conserving Carolina members will meet at 10 a.m. for approximately 4-5 miles of moderate to difficult terrain with several steep stretches, ending by 3 p.m. We will be hiking to rock outcroppings that feature rare natural communities and offer scenic views overlooking Lake Lure and conserved lands in the lower Hickory Nut Gorge.

If you are interested in attending, please contact Membership Coordinator Ericka Berg to sign up by phone at 828-697-5777, by e-mail at ericka@conservingcarolina.org, or go online to our website, www.conservingcarolina.org, to RSVP on the event calendar. RVSPs are required.

For your safety, do not attempt any hike beyond your ability and experience. Hikers should wear appropriate clothing and footwear; bring a bag lunch and/or snack and plenty of water. Please be sure to bring any personal medication that you may require.

In case of inclement weather, please visit the Conserving Carolina Facebook page, www.facebook.com/conservingcarolina, to see if the hike will take place.

Conserving Carolina, your local land trust, is dedicated to protecting and stewarding land and water resources vital to our natural heritage and quality of life and to fostering appreciation and understanding of the natural world. For more info visit, www.conservingcarolina.org.