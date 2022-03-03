Press release from Asheville City Schools
Asheville Fire Department will be carrying out the controlled burn on the high school’s campus Friday, March 4. The original date was canceled due to weather.
The controlled burn will take place on the banks behind the high school’s baseball field and is part of AFD’s wildland training. In addition to training firefighters in wildland operations, the controlled burn will also remove invasive species from the area.
All proper safety procedures will be followed, including but not limited to:
- Knowing what the fire is doing at all times
- Ensuring no students or staff members are near the burn zone
- Identifying escape routes and safety zones
- Maintaining prompt communications
- Staying informed of fire weather conditions and forecasts
Additionally, if the smoke affects our buildings in any way, all operations will be immediately stopped.
