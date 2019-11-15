Press release from Hola Community Arts:

Governor Roy Cooper selected Adriana Chavela, Executive Director of Hola Community Arts, to serve on the Governor’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs.

The Governor’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs advises the Governor on issues related to the Hispanic/Latino community in North Carolina and supports State efforts to promote cooperation and understanding between the Hispanic/Latino community, the general public, the state, federal, and local governments.

Adriana Chavela is the Executive Director of Hola Community Arts, a registered nonprofit organization under section 501(c)(3) dedicated to building bridges between cultures, embracing diversity and creating more economically vibrant communities.

“It is an honor to represent western North Carolina and help bridge cultural communication between government, business and historically underrepresented and underserved communities building strategic partnerships to support greater engagement of these communities

in policy, leadership, and initiatives,” said Adriana Chavela.

For more than a decade, Adriana Chavela has served as diversity consultant to business leaders. Her consulting assignments focus on entrepreneurship, Latinos in America, career advancement, and marketing diversity management. She has appeared on television and

radio as a commentator and expert on Latino community and culture.

Chavela will serve on the Economic Development Subcommittee focusing on business retention and development through outreach and relationship building as well as strategically providing both the tools and the climate which support local business.

“I appreciate the dedication these appointees bring to serving our state,” Governor Cooper said. “We’re fortunate to have their skills and experience on our state boards and commissions.”

The Advisory Council provides a forum for the discussion of issues concerning the Hispanic/Latino community in North Carolina and supports efforts toward the improvement of race and ethnic relations.