As we celebrate and lean into Black Philanthropy Month, we are pleased to announce that CoThinkk is now accepting video grant applications for projects addressing vexing social issues facing African-American and Latinx communities. CoThinkk is a social change philanthropy organization specifically designed to create supportive networks, accelerate systemic change and seed new initiatives through a shared leadership model that is working to shift the narrative and mental models regarding communities of color in Western North Carolina. As a result of our collective efforts, we understand that access to resources is an essential component to support robust social change that has enough traction and sustained momentum to generate equitable outcomes and impact. Consequently, CoThinkk continues to prioritize connecting people of color to resources as a core value and our video grant application creates an intentional vehicle to lean into that commitment and amplify powerful community centered solutions!

“ Leaders in our region are moving some of the most innovative strategies to address complex social change. Their passion, commitment, and courage to drive transformational work is undeniable and access to critical resources can further amplify their efforts,” says CoThinkk founder Tracey Greene-Washington

As we lean into this year and each and every powerful moment that has revealed itself through the pandemic and global movement for Black lives, we continue to understand the importance of being intentional, nimble, and strategic in our role to support an ecosystem of change in Western North Carolina. In this spirt, we have explicitly stated that our grant funds will focus on supporting network partners, community leaders, and change agents to hold a forward stance, take risks, and maintain a future-focused posture to support disruptive innovation-as a means to prepare leaders for what’s to come and position them to lead the change. You can read more of our solidarity statement here.

We center systems change as a core component of our work by shifting mental models and acting as a positive disruptor. In this moment where narratives are being interrupted, inequitable policies and practices are being revealed, and communities are willing to be bold; we are deeply committed to supporting our community to build a robust network of leaders and support them to interrupt systems on multiple levels to facilitate transformational change. We are asking the question this year: what systems do you desire to interrupt and re-imagine?

Grant funds are available for community groups that sponsor programming that is led by leaders of color and support African American and Latinx families and communities through education, economic mobility/opportunity, health and leadership development. Competitive applications should represent efforts that are working to build positive, healthy and equitable relationships and collaborations that are cultivating the energy, passion, and talents across generations and initiatives towards creating an essential pipeline of leaders. Programs must serve areas within Asheville and/or Western NC.

We will award eight grants, each for $3,500 and a Kelly Goins Legacy Award that will provide access to an additional $500 grant for wellness, self-care, and/or professional development that furthers social entrepreneurship. Kelly Goins, a passionate community leader, entrepreneur, and founding member of CoThinkk left an indelible mark on our community through her passion and tireless work to build the capacity of critical nonprofit organizations in our community-whom today are providing important programming and resources to support social change.

Lastly, as we work deeply to support robust community network to interrupt and reimage systems, all grant recipients and applicants will be eligible to receive 6 free hours of Leadership Coaching from a network of CoThinkk Coaches, trained by Coach Diversity Institute and Coach Diversity Institute Coaches. As well as access to a pool of consultant teams that can assist with supporting their work over the next 12 months. Please visit our website to learn more about CoThinkk and the grant application process.