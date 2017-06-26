Press release from Cottage Cooking:
In response to multiple requests, Cottage Cooking, a cooking class business in Asheville,
N.C., has decided to add off-site services. In the past, they’ve given
on-site cooking classes in a private home (and still do), but now they’re
also taking the show on the road.
“Our renovated 1950s-style ranch home in North Asheville is the perfect
setting for two to four people, but we’ve had many requests to go off-site
for things like corporate team building activities, bachelorette weekends
and family reunions,” Liisa Andreassen, co-founder Cottage Cooking, says.
“People really like the fact that we come to them because then they can
really let their hair down.”
To date, Andreassen and her partner and husband, John Godts, have done a
few off-site events including a corporate training where the class
participants made ravioli and Bolognese sauce and a three-generation family
reunion where a grandmother, her two daughters and three grandchildren
tried their hands at wonton soup and coconut-baked shrimp.
“It’s fun for us too,” Godts says. “We get to see some cool houses and it’s
always fun to work in another kitchen. It shakes things up a little.”
While there’s a $15 upcharge per person for going off site, people seem to
think it’s worth it. It saves them travel time and they can play host. In
order to book an off-site class, a minimum of four participants is required
and it needs to be within an hour drive.
“We’ve even been asked to give classes at local colleges and assisted
living communities,” Andreassen says.
For now, they’re trying not to exceed 10 people per class so they can
maintain the intimate-style of teaching and learning that they’ve earned a
reputation for since being in business.
Godts and Andreassen have both taken classes in larger groups and agree
that a smaller venue is the way to go.
“I found those big classes to be intimidating and not a lot of fun,” Godts
says. “Our goal is to have some laughs, prepare and eat good food and hope
people learn something along the way too.”
About Cottage Cooking Asheville:
Founded in March 2015 by John Godts and Liisa Andreassen, Cottage Cooking
was started to fund the couple’s appetite for travel. Cooking classes are
designed for the home cook and a typical class is designed like a dinner
party where guests prepare and eat an appetizer, main course and dessert.
For more information, visit: http://cottagecookingasheville.com/.
