In response to multiple requests, Cottage Cooking, a cooking class business in Asheville,

N.C., has decided to add off-site services. In the past, they’ve given

on-site cooking classes in a private home (and still do), but now they’re

also taking the show on the road.

“Our renovated 1950s-style ranch home in North Asheville is the perfect

setting for two to four people, but we’ve had many requests to go off-site

for things like corporate team building activities, bachelorette weekends

and family reunions,” Liisa Andreassen, co-founder Cottage Cooking, says.

“People really like the fact that we come to them because then they can

really let their hair down.”

To date, Andreassen and her partner and husband, John Godts, have done a

few off-site events including a corporate training where the class

participants made ravioli and Bolognese sauce and a three-generation family

reunion where a grandmother, her two daughters and three grandchildren

tried their hands at wonton soup and coconut-baked shrimp.

“It’s fun for us too,” Godts says. “We get to see some cool houses and it’s

always fun to work in another kitchen. It shakes things up a little.”

While there’s a $15 upcharge per person for going off site, people seem to

think it’s worth it. It saves them travel time and they can play host. In

order to book an off-site class, a minimum of four participants is required

and it needs to be within an hour drive.

“We’ve even been asked to give classes at local colleges and assisted

living communities,” Andreassen says.

For now, they’re trying not to exceed 10 people per class so they can

maintain the intimate-style of teaching and learning that they’ve earned a

reputation for since being in business.

Godts and Andreassen have both taken classes in larger groups and agree

that a smaller venue is the way to go.

“I found those big classes to be intimidating and not a lot of fun,” Godts

says. “Our goal is to have some laughs, prepare and eat good food and hope

people learn something along the way too.”

About Cottage Cooking Asheville:

Founded in March 2015 by John Godts and Liisa Andreassen, Cottage Cooking

was started to fund the couple’s appetite for travel. Cooking classes are

designed for the home cook and a typical class is designed like a dinner

party where guests prepare and eat an appetizer, main course and dessert.

For more information, visit: http://cottagecookingasheville.com/.