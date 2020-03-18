Press release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe County wants to reiterate that the Permitting and Inspections Department is processing permits and performing inspections. However, the building at 30 Valley St. is not open to the public. Permit holders should continue to request inspections until further notice. Permitting and inspections services can be accessed via the following:

Find forms and applications here.

A drop box has been placed outside the building entrance (30 Valley St.) for permit applications and commercial plans

Same-day inspections can still be scheduled between 7-9 a.m. Inspections for stand-alone permits that require entering a private home will not be performed unless it is deemed an emergency (e.g., restoring power or heat) . The department is working on guidelines to perform live-remote inspections for these trade permits. For updates on availability of this service, check here.

. The department is working on guidelines to perform live-remote inspections for these trade permits. For updates on availability of this service, check here. Work is underway on additional ways to electronically send applications and supplemental documents for current and pending building permits. Meantime, please continue to use the Citizens Access Portal for all trade permits.

All payments must be processed online, no payments can be made at the Permitting & Inspections office.

Please check Permitting & Inspection’s website for the most current updates to these guidelines.

Please note, residential plan reviews are no longer required, but permits will still be issued. Residential plan review is suspended only while our offices are closed to the public.

You can find more information about County closures, modified services, and online resources here.