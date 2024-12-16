Media release from Buncombe County:

Special holiday event today

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will host a Special Christmas Community Event on Monday, Dec. 16, at 5 p.m. Join them for food, music, a bounce house, and giveaways at 108 Monticello Road, East Weaverville (near Publix).

FEMA updates

Residents whose homes were damaged by the storm may qualify for assistance through FEMA. If residents are living in unsafe or unsanitary conditions, they can apply for displacement assistance to help with housing needs. The best way to apply is in-person at the Disaster Recovery Center located in the Asheville Mall. Alternatively, applications can be submitted online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

As the holiday season approaches, residents participating in FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program should be aware of potential hotel availability issues due to holiday reservations. TSA participants are urged to contact their hotel front desk staff now to discuss extending their stays. If extension is not possible, FEMA may assist in securing alternative accommodations at other hotels. A request to check out of the current hotel does not affect TSA eligibility, which aims to provide temporary shelter while residents identify long-term housing solutions or complete home repairs.

FEMA is hiring for positions to support long-term recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene. A job fair will take place today, December 16, and Wednesday, December 18, at the Embassy Suites, 192 Haywood Street, Asheville, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, a Federal Resume Building Workshop will be held tomorrow, December 17, at the same location and time. Visit fema.gov/careers for more information.

Debris removal milestone

More than half a million cubic yards of storm debris have been removed from public rights-of-way in Buncombe County, Black Mountain, and the City of Asheville. Approximately 50 trucks are currently operating daily across the county. Residents are reminded to place debris within 10 feet of the right-of-way, away from parked cars and low-hanging power lines, to ensure safe and efficient pickup.

Grant programs

Helene Recovery Housing Assistance Grant: Provides up to three months of support for rent, mortgage payments, or utility bills. Applications are open until Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. at buncombecounty.org.

USDA Emergency Watershed Protection Program: Offers assistance for debris-clogged waterways, unstable streambanks, severe erosion, and other property safety threats. Residents should continue to report storm-related damage via the County’s Property Damage Form, available at buncombecounty.org. Assistance is also available through the One Buncombe Call Center at 828-250-6100.

Community care stations

Community Care Stations providing showers, laundry, bottled water, and other resources remain open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations: Morgan Hill Baptist Church, Bethel United Methodist Church, Owen Pool, and Fairview Ingles (near Reynolds High School).

Trash drop-off at all Community Care Stations has ended as of last week. Residents should not drop off their trash at any community care stations. Household bagged trash drop off is available at the Transfer Station and Landfill.

FCC transition update

The transition to FCC for trash and recycling pickup services is progressing, with approximately 32,000 carts replaced out of the 68,000 required by January 1. Both Waste Pro and FCC expect the process to be completed by December 28, with additional delivery teams and call center staff addressing the transition.

For more details on today’s updates and resources, visit buncombeready.org or call the One Buncombe Call Center at 828-250-6100, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.