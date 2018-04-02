Press release from Buncombe County Recreation Services:

Come out of hibernation and shrug off old man winter with outdoor adventures. Welcome warm, spring and summer days with Buncombe County Recreation Services Buncombe Outdoors series of entry level community hikes. These hikes will offer some beautiful scenery along the Blue Ridge Parkway and breathtaking views that Buncombe County Mountains have to offer. The Buncombe Outdoor hikes are a continuing effort to offer first-time experiences for residents who are new to outdoors in conjunction with our initiative to make outdoor recreation accessible to all residents regardless of experience.

We picked hike locations with moderate difficulty so that everyone can get out and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Western North Carolina. Participants will be led by an experienced guide and the pace will be set by the participants. Participants don’t have to fear being left in the dust and the hikes are family friendly (but keep in mind that children will be hiking 2-3 miles over varied terrain).

The hikes are all on Saturdays and all will begin at 10 am. Rattlesnake Lodge Trail on April 14, Snowball Trail on May 5, Sleepy Gap Trail on June 9, Bent Creek Trail on July 21, and the Wolf Branch Trail on August 25. Information about specific locations for meeting up with the group will be sent to those that register at hike.buncombecounty.org.

These hikes are free to all, but we would like for you to let us know you are joining us. Please go to hike.buncomberecreation.org to sign-up. Please email mac.stanley@buncombecounty.org or call 828.250.4269 for more information on any of these hikes.