Press release from Buncombe County:
Through an ongoing internal investigation, County staff have discovered discrepancies in information provided to the press by former County Manager Wanda Greene.
- On October 5, 2017, the County called a press briefing to correct salary and compensation information previously released by former County Manager Wanda Greene.
- Since the transition of County Mangers, the Board of County Commissioners and staff have consistently pledged full transparency moving forward.
- In honoring that pledge, the County is disclosing an additional incident that has been discovered where former County Manager Wanda Greene provided information to the press that is not consistent with formal records specific to the Tryon Equestrian Center.
- As part of this investigatory process, the County is now able to correct and provide the following correction on Tryon Equestrian Properties, LLC (AKA Tryon Equestrian Center) payments:The County continues to be diligent in its review of information submitted to the media during the tenure of former County Manager Wanda Greene. To date no additional discrepancies have been uncovered. Should the media have any specific concerns regarding the accuracy of previously released information, please contact Senior Attorney Michael Frue.
In addition to correcting information released to the media, the County has been focused on putting into place protections to mitigate organizational risk and honor the commitment to public accountability and transparency. These changes are detailed in the attachment.
