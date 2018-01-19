Press release from Buncombe County:

The entire Board of County Commissioners will be on-hand to host an upcoming Town Hall meeting to discuss the opioid epidemic facing our County. This Town Hall follows the positive community response to the initial Opioid Town Halls in District 2. With this central location, the Commissioners hope to increase public awareness about the disease of opioid addiction and explore ways the community can be a part of stemming the tide of this public health crisis.

Speakers will include medical experts from MAHEC, peer support specialists from Family Preservation Services and Sunrise Community Wellness, and community members who have been affected by this disease. The event is open to the entire community:

§ Jan. 30 from 6 – 8 p.m.

§ A-B Tech Campus – Mission Conference Center

§ 340 Victoria Road

In July 2017 an on-campus overdose and death of a student rocked A-B Tech. That student’s mother, Anne Seaman, will also be speaking at the Town Hall. “My son Stuart, died after injecting heroin on July 3 of last year. He did not start out as a heroin addict. He was looking for a good time and a chance to belong. I thought I knew a fair amount about opioids and their effects. However, after attending the forum sponsored by the county government and MAHEC, I now have data and facts to add to my understanding. What I knew instinctively now is clearer and I better comprehend why my son’s brain was unable to function after years of opioid use,” said Seaman.

Over 17 million painkillers were prescribed here in 2016, almost 68 pills for every adult and child. With mountains of prescription painkillers circulating in Western North Carolina the rates of opioid addiction and opioid-related deaths are skyrocketing. In December 2017, Commissioners unanimously approved making opioid addiction one of six key county priorities.

Addiction is a disease and can happen to anyone. Whether you or someone you know is affected by opioid addiction, help and hope are closer than you think. Please join us to discuss the opioid epidemic, steps to prevent misuse, and how to support those who struggle with addiction. We can all take an active role in stopping the epidemic through education, self-advocacy, and removing barriers to recovery.