Press release from Buncombe County:
At its public meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 19 at 5 p.m., the Buncombe County Commission will consider the appointment of George Wood to serve as Interim County Manager for Buncombe County. Mr. Wood has served in local government management for thirty-five years, most recently as County Manager in Lincoln County, North Carolina and Wayne County, North Carolina, where he recently retired. He now lives in Lincolnton, North Carolina.
George Wood is a native of Savannah, Georgia. He is a graduate of Georgia Southern University and received a Master of Public Administration from the University of Kansas in 1978. Since then, he has served as Manager of numerous municipalities including Kings Mountain, NC; Cleveland, TN; Statesboro, GA; and Pinehurst, NC, in addition to his work as Manager of Lincoln County and Wayne County.
Mr. Wood is available to start work as Manager immediately upon appointment by the Board. The Interim position would run until Feb. 28, 2019 or until the Commission hires a new permanent manager. Mr. Wood will not be a candidate for the permanent manager position.
The commission will take public comment prior to taking a vote on the decision to appoint an Interim County Manager.
