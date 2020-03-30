Media statement from Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation in Hendersonville:
At this time, we can confirm that we have one resident at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation/Hendersonville who has tested positive for COVID-19. This resident is currently undergoing isolation protocol at the Center. Any residents who are symptomatic are being isolated.
We recognize the especially vulnerable nature of those we serve and the staff who care for them. The safety and health of our residents and our employees is our highest priority. We are working diligently to take heightened precautions and to adhere to protocols outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). We are also working closely with our local health department to prevent exposure and to protect all our residents and staff at the Center.
We are currently restricting visitation at this time based on guidance from the CDC and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). We are in regular contact with our suppliers and vendors, as well as our pharmacy providers to ensure the Center has access to the supplies and medications necessary to maintain care for our residents and patients.
We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updated information and education to the Center, staff, patients, residents and families, as updates become available. We appreciate the continued support of the long-term care community, and the agencies and associations that support us in our efforts.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.