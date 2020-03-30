At this time, we can confirm that we have one resident at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation/Hendersonville who has tested positive for COVID-19. This resident is currently undergoing isolation protocol at the Center. Any residents who are symptomatic are being isolated.

We recognize the especially vulnerable nature of those we serve and the staff who care for them. The safety and health of our residents and our employees is our highest priority. We are working diligently to take heightened precautions and to adhere to protocols outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). We are also working closely with our local health department to prevent exposure and to protect all our residents and staff at the Center.

We are currently restricting visitation at this time based on guidance from the CDC and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). We are in regular contact with our suppliers and vendors, as well as our pharmacy providers to ensure the Center has access to the supplies and medications necessary to maintain care for our residents and patients.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updated information and education to the Center, staff, patients, residents and families, as updates become available. We appreciate the continued support of the long-term care community, and the agencies and associations that support us in our efforts.