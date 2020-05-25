Hendersonville, N.C., May 21, 2020 – Grants from United Way and Community Foundation’s Henderson County COVID-19 Response Fund have been supporting essential services for economically vulnerable populations during these challenging times. A weekly drive-through of free diapers and formula pick- up, mental health services for local children and youth, rent and utility assistance and weekly food deliveries to homebound seniors are just a few of the important services being funded from the COVID-19 Response Fund.

Hendersonville Spanish SDA Church, a recent grant recipient, shared how they were able to help a single mother who was unsure how she would feed her young daughter and pay her rent after she had been laid off from work and hospitalized due to contracting the virus. A portion of the grant the Church received helped pay their rent and deliver two boxes of food to the family. As her daughter peered through the window watching the food arrive, the mother stated, “Even though I am still concerned about what’s going to happen in a month or so, for the moment I am relieved and can concentrate on getting better.” United Way and Community Foundation encourage individuals who need information about COVID-19 or assistance finding food, paying housing bills, accessing childcare, or other essential services to dial 211, a local resource and referral line, or visit www.nc211.org.

In addition to Hendersonville Spanish SDA Church, 33 other organizations have received nearly $274,000 in grants from the Henderson County COVID-19 Response Fund. The Fund was established on March 20th to support community-based organizations working at the frontlines of the crisis. Thanks to many generous donors, the Henderson County COVID-19 Response Fund has served countless neighbors in need that have been impacted by COVID-19. The most recent round of grants totaled $45,416 and were distributed to the following organizations: