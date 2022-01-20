Press release from University of North Carolina Asheville

UNC Asheville in cooperation with Buncombe County, MAHEC and Optum Serve Federal Health Services will host a COVID-19 testing site on campus every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from January 21 through February 20 in the Blue Ridge Room in Highsmith Student Union (2500 University Heights, Asheville, NC 28804).

The COVID-19 testing site will offer free nasal swab PCR tests to the public, including UNC Asheville community members.

No appointment is required. Hours of operation are as follows:

Friday: 1/21, 1/28, 2/4, 2/11 and 2/18 from 1-8 p.m.

1/21, 1/28, 2/4, 2/11 and 2/18 from 1-8 p.m. Saturday: 1/22, 1/29, 2/5, 2/12, and 2/19 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

1/22, 1/29, 2/5, 2/12, and 2/19 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday: 1/23, 1/30, 2/6, 2/13 and 2/20 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For additional information on COVID-19 Testing in Buncombe County, visit here.