Press release from Buncombe County:

On Tuesday, June 15, Buncombe County Public Health Director Stacie Saunders provided the latest vaccine information and COVID rates. Due to increases in vaccination rates and reductions in positivity rates, additional regular, formal briefings will be suspended unless needed.

COVID-19 trends in Buncombe County as of June 15:

· There have been 18,044 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Buncombe County since the pandemic’s start.

· There have been 325 COVID-19 related deaths in our community.

· There are 15 cases per 100,000 per week, down from 28 per 100,000 two weeks ago.

· The percent positivity remains below at 2 percent in the weekly metrics, with it being 1.2 percent today.

· About five new cases per day are entering the public health work flow, with all new cases in the previous week in individuals younger than 64 years old, with the majority being 25-50 years old.

· Local hospitalizations remain low.

Vaccines Statistics as of June 15:

Since December 22, Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) has administered more than 95,300 total doses of the vaccine with help and support from Buncombe County Emergency Services.

“We continue to see the greatest portion of our time and effort in our outreach focused on equity and reaching those not yet vaccinated,” said Saunders. “We continue to work with community centers, community-based organizations, workplaces, recreation, schools, and many other places.” In the last month, Buncombe County Health and Human Services staff have planned, facilitated, and/or implemented 18 events reaching about 440 people. According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services Dashboard, about 52 percent of the total Buncombe County population has been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine.

In addition:

· Vaccination uptake among those 65 years and older remains high at more than 78 percent.

· Vaccination rates among the 12-17 year old group saw the biggest increase from 26.7 percent to 31 percent.

Buncombe County Health & Human Services vaccine administration takes place at A-B Tech Conference Center, 16 Fernihurst Drive, Asheville. Walk-in vaccines are available during clinic hours of Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Appointments can also be scheduled by visiting www.buncombeready.org or by calling (828) 419-0095.

“We are thankful to AB Tech,” said Saunders. “Many thanks to President Gossett for the use of the incredible conference space, and special gratitude to Clint Gorman and Kevin Mills of AB Tech for assisting us in so many ways at the site.”

On June 23, vaccine administration will move to the Health Department site at 40 Coxe Ave. Walk-in vaccine hours will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Last week, Governor Cooper announced the Your Shot at A Million statewide vaccine incentive. Four vaccinated North Carolinians 18 and older will win $1 million each and four North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 will win tuition for post-secondary education. The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run every other Wednesday from June 23 through Aug. 4. Those vaccinated on or after June 10 will be entered twice for each drawing increasing the chance of winning for the newly vaccinated.

Testing

Visit the Find my Testing Place website or visit starmed.care to register for COVID-19 testing in Buncombe County. Individuals who are showing symptoms or believe they have had close contact to COVID-19 should get tested.

Saunders closed the briefing encouraging people to get vaccinated: “Nationally, nearly all of the people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are not vaccinated. Please get vaccinated if you haven’t yet. While new cases are low, the virus is still among us posing particular risk for those not protected.”