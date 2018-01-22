PRESS RELEASE from Craft Centric Taproom & Bottleshop:

South Asheville, NC – Craft Centric Taproom & Bottleshop ia a New Addition to the craft beer scene in South Asheville. On Jan. 12, 2018, Hop Culture magazine voted Craft Centric one of the Best New Bottle Shops in the United States for 2017. “We’re honored to be named to this list and excited to share our space with Craft Beer fans. Cheers” – Matt Vaughan, Owner & Certified Cicerone Beer Server.

Craft Centric Taproom & Bottleshop is located in South Asheville off of Long Shoals Road and has been open close to two months. They offer a selection of over 400 bottles and cans of craft beer all of which can be chilled to drink on site or for convenient to go mix a six. 16 rotating taps allow for pints, flights and even 32-ounce crowlers to go. They focus on finding beers that are not only local, but regional, national, and international as well.

