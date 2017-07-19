Press release:

The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types to give now and help save lives.

Blood donations have fallen short of expectations for the past two months, resulting in about 61,000 fewer donations than needed and causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply. The shortfall is the equivalent of the Red Cross not collecting any blood donations for more than four days.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

How to Help

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross has added more than 25,000 additional appointment slots at donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Summer Months Lead to Shortage

Overall, the summer months are among the most challenging times of the year for blood and platelet donations as regular donors delay giving while they vacation and participate in summer activities. In a recent survey of Red Cross blood donors, more than 73 percent indicated vacation plans this summer.

New donors and those who haven’t given in a while are especially encouraged to roll up a sleeve and help save lives. Nearly one-third fewer new blood donors came out to give last summer than during the rest of the year due in part to schools – where blood drives are held and where new donors give – being out of session during the summer months.

Who Blood Donations Help

Every two seconds in the United States blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant procedures, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect nearly 14,000 blood donations every day for patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals across the country.

Since 1911, the American Red Cross has served the Western North Carolina area by preventing and alleviating human suffering. Today, the Red Cross provides blood products and specialized laboratory services to hospitals and is the only blood services provider that also offers health and safety training, serves as a vital communication link between military personnel and their families, teaches disaster preparedness, and provides relief to victims of disasters.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities through end of July:

Buncombe

Asheville

7/20/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

7/22/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fred Anderson Toyota, 777 Brevard Road

7/25/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

7/25/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Beverly Hills Baptist Church, 777 Tunnel Road

Candler

7/24/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mountain Credit Union, 1453 Sand Hill Road

Leicester

7/20/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Turkey Creek Baptist Church, 2206 Bear Creek Rd

Haywood

Waynesville

7/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Haywood County Public Library, 678 S. Haywood ST

Jackson

Cullowhee

7/25/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Western Carolina University, Highway 107

Sylva

7/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Harris Regional Hospital, 68 Hospital Drive

7/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lowe’s 2257 Sylva, 1716 North Main Street

7/25/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2577 US Highway 441 S.

Macon

Franklin

7/20/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Baptist Church Franklin, 69 Iotla Street

Rutherford

Spindale

7/21/2017: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Spencer Baptist Church, 187 N. Oak Street

Transylvania

Brevard

7/23/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Brevard Wesleyan Church, 801 North Broad Street

