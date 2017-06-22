Press release:

Crowdfunding Workshop for Entrepreneurs to be Held in Asheville

RALEIGH – North Carolina’s new crowdfunding law will headline a workshop being presented by the NC Secretary of State’s Office in Asheville next week.

The workshop will be held on Friday, June 30 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at RISC Networks, located at 81 Broadway in Asheville. This event, hosted by Venture Asheville and the Asheville Chamber of Commerce, is free and open to the public.

Secretary of State Investor and Business Outreach Legal Specialist Leo John will discuss the fine points of federal and state crowdfunding laws and the new financing options they offer for startups and small businesses. For more information, contact Claire Chender at cchender@ashevillechamber.org.