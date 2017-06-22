Press release:
Crowdfunding Workshop for Entrepreneurs to be Held in Asheville
RALEIGH – North Carolina’s new crowdfunding law will headline a workshop being presented by the NC Secretary of State’s Office in Asheville next week.
The workshop will be held on Friday, June 30 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at RISC Networks, located at 81 Broadway in Asheville. This event, hosted by Venture Asheville and the Asheville Chamber of Commerce, is free and open to the public.
Secretary of State Investor and Business Outreach Legal Specialist Leo John will discuss the fine points of federal and state crowdfunding laws and the new financing options they offer for startups and small businesses. For more information, contact Claire Chender at cchender@ashevillechamber.org.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.