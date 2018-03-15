Press release from UNC Asheville:

Rogelio López Marín, the award-winning Cuban-American photographer also known as Gory, will give a presentation on his work at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, in Rhoades Robinson Hall, Room 125. This event is free and open to everyone.

Once a photorealist painter, Gory came to renounce painting and embrace photography. He is described as “one of the pioneers of contemporary art in Cuba,” by the Aluna Curatorial Collective Project for Contemporary Photography in Miami, which in 2015 hosted a retrospective of his work to show his “decisive contribution to art and photography – in the island and in the continent.”

He is one of five Cuban photographers featured in the PBS Independent Lens documentary, Revolucion: Five Visions. “Every photographer his own way of seeing reality. I try to create my own vision of reality,” says Gory in the film.

In the 1980s, Gory worked as a photographer for Revolución y Cultura, a magazine focusing on cultural aspects of Cuba for which important photographers of the period worked and collaborated. And before leaving Cuba in 1991 for Miami, his surreal photographic images were twice featured at the Havana Biennial.

He has had several solo and group exhibitions in the United States, Latin America and Canada, and his work is in over a dozen permanent collections across the globe, including in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Havana’s Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes. He was a 2017 recipient of a prestigious Pollack/Krasner Foundation grant.

For more information, contact UNC Asheville Associate Professor of Art and Art History Cynthia Canejo, at ccanejo@unca.edu