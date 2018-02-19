Email from Dancing Bear Toys owner Sarah Evers:
We’re Dancing Bear Toys, a family owned toy store with locations in Asheville (at 518 Kenilworth Road) and Hendersonville. Last week, we posted a video to our Instagram page of our own version of the Olympic sport, “curling,” with a BB8 robot from the Star Wars franchise. It was noticed by the official NBC Olympics page. They shared it on all of their social media platforms (with almost 1 million views), and featured it on live television. We just wanted to bring this to your attention in case you would like to feature it as well. I’ve included the link to the video on NBC’s page. If you have any questions feel free to reach out. Thanks for your time!
https://www.facebook.com/nbcolympics/videos/10157442003190329/
