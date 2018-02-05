Press release from Daughters of the American Revolution:

BREVARD, N.C. — The Waightstill Avery Chapter of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) in Brevard is bringing to life the imagery and influence of key early American First Ladies in historical performances for local elementary students. Five early presidents’ wives will be re-enacted and brought to life including: Martha Washington, Abigail Adams, Dolley Madison, Elizabeth Monroe and Louisa Adams.

“This is what the focus of our chapter’s work is about and what our members are most passionate about: preserving our American history and serving our community,” said Sharon Jenkins, Regent of the Waightstill Avery Chapter. “We’re very proud and excited to perform this presentation to local students and help them learn more about these fascinating ladies.”

Detailed attention has been paid to the historical accuracy of the presentation, including authentic period costumes worn by the female presenters. A demonstration and explanation of the period dresses and costumes will be presented by the clothing’s designer and DAR member, Debby West.

It’s important to give students a historical perspective of the times these women lived in, and the roles and contributions of these important First Ladies,” said Molly Tartt, the show’s organizer and narrator. “I have learned much myself during our research and writing of the scripts.”

The cast of the “Ladies First” production is composed of the following Brevard DAR members:

Portia Odell – Martha Washington

Brenda Monk/Sandy Briggs – Abigail Adams

Ann Sharpsteen – Dolley Madison

Dian Brewton – Elizabeth Monroe

Vickie Carpenter – Louisa Adams

In addition, the JROTC Honor Guard is participating in the performances, including a demonstration of flag folding etiquette. Presentations of “Ladies First” will be performed at the following area elementary schools during the months of February and March: Brevard Elementary School, Brevard Academy, Rosman Elementary, TC Henderson Elementary and Pisgah Forest Elementary.

The Waightstill Avery Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was established in 1921 and named for the Revolutionary War Patriot Waitghtstill Avery. The chapter serves as a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Daughters are actively engaged in service activities within the Brevard and Transylvania County community as well as at the state and national level.