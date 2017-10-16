Press release:

There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. But wait. . . don’t stop there. Because beyond that is an even better dimension. The SIXTH dimension. The one we call. . . The Midnight Area. Join Todd Sterling on a journey through the world of reapers, werewolves and demonic toys in six short acts by Dark Horse Theatre.

The Midnight Area features tongue-in-cheek riffs on tales of horror. And maybe a something a little scary to keep you on your toes. A film noir detective takes a case. A blind date takes an unexpected turn. Asylum inmates come out to play.

Creepy, comical and a touch ridiculous, each story is a sweet bit of Halloween brain candy crafted just for you.

So come watch what happens. Because you know we’re watching you. . .

What: The Midnight Area

By: Dark Horse Theatre

Where: The Magnetic Theatre

Dates: October 20, 21, 27, 28th at 7:30pm

Tickets: $12 available at www.magnetictheatre.org

Cast: Strother Stingley

Jeremy Carter

Sarah Carpenter

Ryan Travers

Julia Cunningham

Darren Marshall

Kelly Shanafelt

Elizabeth Evans

Barbie Angell