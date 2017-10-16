Press release:
There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. But wait. . . don’t stop there. Because beyond that is an even better dimension. The SIXTH dimension. The one we call. . . The Midnight Area. Join Todd Sterling on a journey through the world of reapers, werewolves and demonic toys in six short acts by Dark Horse Theatre.
The Midnight Area features tongue-in-cheek riffs on tales of horror. And maybe a something a little scary to keep you on your toes. A film noir detective takes a case. A blind date takes an unexpected turn. Asylum inmates come out to play.
Creepy, comical and a touch ridiculous, each story is a sweet bit of Halloween brain candy crafted just for you.
So come watch what happens. Because you know we’re watching you. . .
What: The Midnight Area
By: Dark Horse Theatre
Where: The Magnetic Theatre
Dates: October 20, 21, 27, 28th at 7:30pm
Tickets: $12 available at www.magnetictheatre.org
Cast: Strother Stingley
Jeremy Carter
Sarah Carpenter
Ryan Travers
Julia Cunningham
Darren Marshall
Kelly Shanafelt
Elizabeth Evans
Barbie Angell
