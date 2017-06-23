Press release from Jackson County Chamber of Commerce:
Dashboard Blue returns to Concerts on the Creek on Friday, June 30 from 7-9 p.m., bringing back the sounds of familiar classic rock and roll favorites.
Dashboard Blue is a five piece band based in Asheville, N.C., with 25+ years of professional experience playing and entertaining at venues of all sizes. Dashboard Blue tailors its show with musical influences including hits by the Doobie Brothers, Jimmy Buffet, Eagles, Beat- les, Motown, James Taylor, Stevie Ray Vaughn, James Brown and many others. Dashboard Blue is dedicated to a quality sound and a fun filled engaging experience for the audience.
Concerts on the Creek are held every Friday from Memorial Day through Labor Day from 7-9 p.m., at the Bridge Park gazebo stage in Sylva.
The Town of Sylva, Jackson County Parks and Recreation and Jackson County Cham- ber of Commerce team up to produce the Concerts on the Creek series.
These events are free and open to the public with donations encouraged. Bring a chair or blanket.
Concerts on the Creek is a Blue Ridge Music Trail partner.
Check www.mountainlovers.com or Facebook for updates and more information.
