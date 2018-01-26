Press release from Date My City:

Join Date My City on Saturday, February 3, 6:00 pm at The Center for Craft Creativity and Design, 67 Broadway Street, for a riveting cultural exchange called Testify! The event is free and open to the public.

In law and religion, a testimony is an attestation as to the truth of a matter. In the early black church, truth sharing during worship called “testimony service” was very popular. In testimony service, believers would share their personal experiences as a statement of their faith or to solicit prayer as they persevere through a hard situation. At Testify!, Date My City will platform the experiences and statements of revelation as a building tool to help deepen and strengthen our connections as well as revive and seal commitments to racial justice. Attendees will hear power stump speeches from local leaders. There will also be a closing word from Date My City founder Sheneika E Smith. Organic testimony from members of the audience will be formatted within the occasion.

Much like the electrifying black church experience, there will be an artistic showcasing of spoken word, visual art, movement, and freedom songs in between the testimonials.

This event is supported by a Highlander Center “We Shall Overcome” grant. Sponsors include the Center for Craft, Creativity & Design, Hood Huggers International, and Ami Worthen.

For more information, visit datemycity.net