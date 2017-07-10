Press release from Asheville Comedy Festival:
Dave Losso & Jason Melton Comedy Tour July 15th at The Southern Kitchen and Bar
Disclaimer Stand Up Lounge presents The Muscular Geniuses Comedy Tour starring Dave Losso and Jason Melton
Saturday, July 15th at 9pm
The Southern Kitchen and Bar in Downtown Asheville
For the first time, two of Chicago’s best comedians are coming to Asheville!
“Joke Machine” Dave Losso’s tireless DIY work ethic has landed him all over the country and sharing the stage with such acts as Kyle Kinane, Ari Shaffir and Sean Patton and has appeared in the SeeSo series Hidden America With Jonah Ray.
Hyper-silly Jason Melton performs comedy from coast to coast, but you can catch him as a weekly regular at Chicago’s Comedy Bar. He produces the Yeah Buddy Awesome Time and Beer Belly Open Mic. He’s performed at festivals including 10,000 Laughs, Beast Village, Cream City, and Floodwater Comedy Festival.
For more information, visit facebook.com/disclaimerlounge/
