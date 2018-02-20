Press release from Flood Gallery:

David Hopes: Recent Paintings, will be exhibited at the Flood Fine Arts Center from March 3rd through April 7th, 2018 located at 2160 Hwy 70 near Swannanoa, NC. The opening reception is Saturday, March 3rd from 6pm to 9pm.

David Brendan Hopes is a prolific poet, playwright, and painter. His plays Abbott’s Dance, 7 Reece Mews, Edward the King, and, most recently, The Loves of Mr. Lincoln have been produced in New York.

The Black Mountain Press will be releasing his new book titled, Night, Sleep, and the Dreams of Lovers, a novel placed in Asheville, NC, in the Spring of 2018.

About his new paintings Hopes relates, “I find that the quality of my backings affects what I paint and how I paint it. One of my favorite supports is plain old industrial strength Lowe’s plywood, the roughness and irregularity of which inspires strategies that would be unnecessary on a fine surface. Lots of monsters and fabulous birds . . . .”

Hopes also wears other hats: He runs a theater company called Black Swan, acts locally, and is a professor of literature and humanities at UNCA.

David Hopes: Recent Paintings is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served at the Opening Reception March 3rd from 6pm to 9pm. For more information please contact 828-273-3332 or email carlos@floodgallery.org.