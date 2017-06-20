Press release:

Black Mountain singer-songwriter David LaMotte is often spotted wearing his trademark bush hat, but in reality he wears many hats: singer-songwriter, speaker, author, workshop leader, humanitarian activist and more. He’s been a force on the local scene and beyond for over two decades, not only for his acclaimed songs but as a voice for positive change. His songs, tireless touring and gentle authority have earned him a large and loyal worldwide following. The artist will make time in his busy schedule for a home town concert at the White Horse Black Mountain on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m.

LaMotte’s years as a performer date back to the fabled days of Black Mountain’s McDibb’s and the original Grey Eagle. Now a veteran of more than 2500 concerts in forty-nine states and on five continents, he’s developed an insightful, witty, contemplative writing style coupled with a melodious singing style and impressive guitar work that makes extensive use of nonstandard tunings. He’s also the author of a handbook for activists, Worldchanging 101: Challenging the Myth of Powerlessness and two children’ books, S.S. Bathtub and White Flour, the latter based on a real-life creative response to hate.

La Motte’s 2016 album, The Other Way Around, features musicians from every inhabited continent plus guest artists Ed King of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Nicky Sanders and Graham Sharp of the Steep Canyon Rangers, and Tim O’Brien. Last February he was one third of the popular Three Davids show at the Diana Wortham Theater that showcased local but internationally known Davids LaMotte, Holt and Wilcox.

Show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 advance/ $18 door/$10 kids under 12.

Tickets available online at:

http://www.whitehorseblackmountain.com