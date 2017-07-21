Press release from Haywood Community College:
Deadline to participate in Haywood County Arts Council’s juried show of Haywood County alumni from Haywood Community College’s Professional Crafts programs has been extended to Friday, July 28. This special exhibition celebrates the joint 40th Anniversary of the Professional Crafts program at Haywood Community College and the Haywood County Arts Council. The exhibit will be on display September 1 through October 30. Applicants must have attended the Professional Crafts program, currently reside in Haywood County and submit work completed in the last two years. To apply, download the application from haywood.edu and email five to seven high quality images toclschulte@haywood.edu by Friday, July 28. Selected work will be delivered to the Haywood County Arts Council August 29. For more information, please call 828-565-4240 or visit haywood.edu.
