Press release from Buncombe County Government:

Livestock, vegetable, fruit, nursery, Christmas tree, and other producers are eligible for financial assistance from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP 2). The CFAP 2 program provides direct payments to agricultural producers. Producers should contact the Madison/Buncombe FSA Office at 828-649-2712 extension 2 to file an application.

The final date to sign up for CFAP 2 is December 11, 2020. Producers that applied for the CFAP program earlier are also eligible to CFAP 2 and must complete a new application.

Contact the Madison/Buncombe FSA Office at 828-649-2712 ext#2 or email Charles Zink at charles.zink@usda.gov. for questions regarding CFAP 2 or follow the link below:

