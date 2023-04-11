Press release from Buncombe County:

The property value appeal window for 2023 is closing soon, but there is still time for property owners to start an appeal. Appeals must be started before April 26 at 1 p.m. The Board of Equalization & Review will convene as required by law to hear appeals beginning on Wednesday, April 12 and will adjourn on Wednesday, April 26.

After the April 26 adjournment, neither the assessor nor the Board of Equalization & Review are allowed to consider additional appeals for 2023. The Board of Equalization & Review will continue to meet only to hear those timely filed appeals. The Property Assessor’s office is here for you – if you have questions about your property value, filing an appeal, or need to request a formal hearing, please contact Keith Miller at (828) 250-4940, keith.miller@buncombecounty.org or by mail at

Board of Equalization & Review

Attn: R. Keith Miller, Clerk

155 Hilliard Ave.

Asheville, NC, 28801

Still have questions about your property value? Property owners can get assistance at the Land of the SkyAssociation of REALTORS (LOTSAR) website. There you can make a request to speak to a REALTOR about your property value.

Board of Equalization & Review

Meetings will be held at Buncombe County Permits and Inspections Conference Room, located at 30 Valley St. in downtown Asheville and will also be streamed on our public input site at engage.buncombecounty.org/boardofequalizationreview.

Please note that all appeals or requests for hearings must be received no later than 1 p.m., April 26, 2023.