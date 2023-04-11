Press release from Buncombe County:
The property value appeal window for 2023 is closing soon, but there is still time for property owners to start an appeal. Appeals must be started before April 26 at 1 p.m. The Board of Equalization & Review will convene as required by law to hear appeals beginning on Wednesday, April 12 and will adjourn on Wednesday, April 26.
After the April 26 adjournment, neither the assessor nor the Board of Equalization & Review are allowed to consider additional appeals for 2023. The Board of Equalization & Review will continue to meet only to hear those timely filed appeals. The Property Assessor’s office is here for you – if you have questions about your property value, filing an appeal, or need to request a formal hearing, please contact Keith Miller at (828) 250-4940, keith.miller@buncombecounty.org or by mail at
Board of Equalization & Review
Attn: R. Keith Miller, Clerk
155 Hilliard Ave.
Asheville, NC, 28801
Still have questions about your property value? Property owners can get assistance at the Land of the SkyAssociation of REALTORS (LOTSAR) website. There you can make a request to speak to a REALTOR about your property value.
Board of Equalization & Review
Meetings will be held at Buncombe County Permits and Inspections Conference Room, located at 30 Valley St. in downtown Asheville and will also be streamed on our public input site at engage.buncombecounty.org/boardofequalizationreview.
Please note that all appeals or requests for hearings must be received no later than 1 p.m., April 26, 2023.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.