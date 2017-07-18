Press release:

Asheville Housing Authority, SNAP to Skills, and Green Opportunities to Host Community Engagement Social at Deaverview Apartments on July 20th

The Asheville Housing Authority, SNAP to Skills, and Green Opportunities will host a family-friendly Community Engagement Social at Deaverview Apartments on Thursday, July 20th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This is the third of four Community Engagement Social events being hosted this summer across Asheville. Over 200 people attended the events held at Hillcrest Apartments and Pisgah View Apartments.

The Deaverview Community Engagement Social includes food, music, and activities for kids, such as bounce houses, games, snow cones, cotton candy, fire truck tours from the Asheville Fire Department, and arts and crafts led by LEAF Community Arts.

“We designed these events to be both fun and informative,” says Michael Carter, an Education Coordinator at A-B Tech who is also one of the lead organizers of these events. The Community Engagement Social will feature a community resource fair where representatives of more than 30 community agencies will provide attendees with information about their programming and resources in the areas of job training, education, financial literacy, home ownership and more.

Participating organizations that will be on-site distributing information and speaking to attendees include the Asheville Housing Authority Family Self-Sufficiency Program, A-B Tech, ABIPA, Asheville City Schools, Habitat for Humanity, LEAF Community Arts, Planned Parenthood, SNAP to Skills, Green Opportunities, the YMCA of Western North Carolina, and many more. A full list of participating community partners can be found here.

“This event is a great chance for Asheville residents to learn about and get connected to the many free and low-cost resources available in our community, like health screenings, job training programs, financial planning resources, and healthy food,” says Shaunda Sandford of the Asheville Housing Authority’s Family Self-Sufficiency and Home Ownership program.

These events are sponsored by Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, Buncombe County, My Daddy Taught Me That, Self-Help Credit Union, Asheville City Schools, and the Asheville Police Department.

The events are free and open to the public. No RSVP is required.

Event Details:

What: Deaverview Community Engagement Social

When: Thursday, July 20, 2017, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Deaverview Apartments, 275 Deaverview Road (In the apple orchard, behind bldg #2)

The grand finale 2017 Community Engagement Social will be held on Thursday, August 10th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. behind the Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Center.