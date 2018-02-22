Press release on behalf of Dereck Lindsey:

Dereck Lindsey. Photo by Jody G Dixon

Dereck Lindsey officially filed his paperwork this morning to run for local office. Lindsey launched his campaign earlier to family and friends via his Facebook social media page. His video announcement has received over 14,000 views. He is now officially announcing to the Western North Carolina community that he is seeking election for the open District 2 Buncombe County Commission seat, to replace Ellen Frost.

“I care about our community, and I have a responsible, caring vision for the future of Buncombe County. I am excited about serving our community in a new capacity,” says Lindsey. He is currently employed by Regional Transport Service at Mission Health Systems as an emergency medical technician. He has witnessed firsthand how the opioid crisis has affected agencies in our area as well as how it has devastated families. He has actually saved the lives of some of these victims, even while off duty.

Lindsey’s reason for seeking election is personal. “I want my kids to be as proud as I was to grow up in Buncombe County. We have important issues that we need to address as a community. I truly believe we can solve them if we work together,” says Lindsey.

His vision for Buncombe County includes pro-growth policies, investment in critical infrastructure needs, affordable housing, action regarding the opioid epidemic that is present in our community, and assessment of mental health issues and community resources that also play a role in our efforts to support one another, and to heal our neighbors and friends who are suffering.

Lindsey and his wife, Melissa, have been together 13 years. She is a manager at the local restaurant Juicy Lucy’s and also works part time for Mission Health. Together, they have one daughter in college and two young daughters at home.

Lindsey recognizes that our beautiful scenery and growing local economy are attracting record numbers of tourists, and thousands of them decide to call Buncombe County home every year. He wants to be part of the conversations and solutions as we find a way to preserve our small, mountain town feel, while also growing and welcoming new neighbors.

For more information about this candidate, his campaign and where he stands on issues visit his official website at votederecklindsey.com or his Facebook page: VoteLindsey2018.