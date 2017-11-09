Press release from Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina:

Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina is looking for designers to participate in this year’s “Color Me Goodwill” fashion show, which takes place on Friday, April 27, at the Orange Peel in Asheville.

Each designer will be given $125 to shop for garments and materials at Goodwill stores, then they must create six different designs made from those up-cycled garments. Participants will have five models to showcase their designs, and Goodwill will provide an additional model.

“ We will also support ‘Color Me Goodwill’ with a significant marketing and public relations campaign, and we’ll have hair stylists and make-up artists on site to assist designers during the competition,” said Jaymie Eichorn, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Goodwill.

The first place winner will be awarded $500, with $200 going to second place.

“This is our 4th year, and we expect another standing-room-only crowd at The Orange Peel”, said Ms. Eichorn. “In addition to the popularity of our competition, ‘Color Me Goodwill’ also reminds everyone that they can find great bargains at Goodwill stores, which, in turn, helps to support our workforce development programs.”

Designers interested in competing should email model.sarah@rocketmail.com before December 1 and include the following information:

• Images or links to your work or website

• a Brief paragraph about your experience

• Contact information including your name, phone number and email address