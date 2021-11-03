Detectives need help to locate a missing juvenile, Neicee Sherrill. She was last seen on September 1st in the area of Atkinson Street.

Sherrill is a 15-year-old, white female. She is 5’06”, approximately 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Adidas tee shirt, jeans, and brown sandals.

If you would like to anonymously share information on Sherrill whereabouts you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.