Press release from Asheville Police Department:
Detectives are asking for help to locate a missing juvenile, Joseph Rose. He was last seen this morning in the area of Louisiana Avenue in West Asheville. He frequents the areas of Haywood Road and downtown Asheville.
Joseph is a 14-year-old white male, 5’2″ and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have information on Joseph’s whereabouts you can report it anonymously by text to TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.
