Statement from RCG-Killian Chestnut Residential Properties:

Please see the following statement from the development team regarding the 101 Charlotte Street Project. There will be no further comment at this time.

We have received feedback from multiple stakeholders and interested parties over the past few weeks regarding our plans for 101 Charlotte Street. We have been evaluating that feedback, and because we want to make this the best possible project for the Asheville community, we have asked the city to postpone our conditional zoning hearing until the August 24 City Council meeting. This will give our team more time for a thorough review. We look forward to moving forward with 101 Charlotte Street and thank everyone for their input.