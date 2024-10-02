Press release from the The Church of Jesus Christof Latter-day Saints:

Disaster relief efforts by The Church of Jesus Christ

of Latter-day Saints begin in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

WHAT: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin cleanup efforts following Hurricane Helene. 11 communities throughout the Southeast will receive hundreds of volunteers from the Church in this first weekend of organized relief work. In their trademark yellow shirts and vests, volunteers will work to clear debris, muck out homes, and bring hope to the community. Tools and supplies needed to aid volunteers in their efforts have been shipped to the sites from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. WHO: Combined, more than 6,000 volunteers from Latter-day Saint congregations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee will work through the weekend to help with the monumental cleanup effort following Hurricane Helene. WHEN: October 5: 7:00 am until 5:00 pm October 6: 7:00 am until 1:00 pm WHERE: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3401 Sweeten Creek Rd Arden, NC 28704 WHY: Since 1998, volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have helped people around the globe whose lives have been affected by natural disasters and other emergencies. Thousands of volunteers from the Church have assisted residents with cleanup after Hurricanes Idalia, Ian, Katrina, Ike, Gustav, Isaac, Matthew, Michael Florence and many more.

###

About The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a worldwide faith of over 17 million members. The Church has over 30,000 congregations in more than 160 countries and territories. It also operates several universities; a religious education program for youth and young adults with enrollment of more than 400,000 in 170 countries; FamilySearch, the world’s largest genealogical organization; and a vast humanitarian aid program that provides nearly $1.4 billion annually in worldwide relief. Visit the Caring for those in Need annual report.