Press release from StopDistractions.org:

Hundreds of families across the state of North Carolina are impacted by distracted driving every year. These families are encouraging the North Carolina Legislature to pass a statewide cell phone ban to help prevent more tragedy and loss of life. The families of these victims and StopDistractions.org invite you to hear from local and national experts about distracted driving, and examine whether changes to the state law would reduce the number of fatalities at a town hall meeting.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Where: 36 Montford Ave., Asheville, NC

Presenters will include: Jennifer Smith, CEO, StopDistractions.org; North Carolina State Senators and House Representatives; Representatives from law enforcement;; several victims’ families; and representatives from insurance and other industries.

This is the third of four town hall meetings being held across the state. For more information, contact Jennifer Smith at 708-334-3058 or jsmith@stopdistractions.org.