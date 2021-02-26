Press release from the N.C. Department of Transportation:

North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles License Plate Agency offices across the state are unable to process credit card payments today due to a statewide computer software problem. The problem was discovered about 11 a.m. and was traced to the NCDMV credit card processing vendor. There is currently no estimate as to when the problem will be corrected.

The issue has also temporarily affected NCDMV’s vehicle registration renewal online services.

Offices are still able to process cash payments for all services.