Press release from the N.C. Department of Transportation:
North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles License Plate Agency offices across the state are unable to process credit card payments today due to a statewide computer software problem. The problem was discovered about 11 a.m. and was traced to the NCDMV credit card processing vendor. There is currently no estimate as to when the problem will be corrected.
The issue has also temporarily affected NCDMV’s vehicle registration renewal online services.
Offices are still able to process cash payments for all services.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.