Press release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe County Parks & Recreation is launching its 2024 event calendar, which features family-friendly events, festivals, guided hiking, fishing tournaments, a bike safety rodeo, and more. This lineup promises something for everyone, from nature enthusiasts to birders to families and young anglers. To see the full lineup of events, click here (will link to an article about all of the events).

Dog Eggstravaganza:

Kicking off the 2024 event calendar is the Dog Eggstravaganza, which will be taking place at Buncombe County Sports Park’s dog park on March 23 at 12 p.m. This event will offer some springtime fun for our four-legged friends and will consist of small and large dog divisions. Each division will have approximately 30 minutes to find as many hidden eggs (filled with treats) as possible. In addition to hidden treats, dogs who collect the most eggs will receive a special prize. While admission is free, pre-registration is required as there are limited spots available. Registration opens Monday, March 4. Pre-register here.

The following rules will be enforced during the Dog Eggstravaganza.

Dogs Must Be:

· On a leash at all times.

· Vaccinated, licensed, and in good health.

· At least four months old to enter.

· Wearing a collar with ID tags.

· Under voice control of their human and not aggressive.

Humans Must:

· Be with dogs at all times.

· Remove dogs at first sign of aggression.

· Pick up pet waste and dispose of it in provided receptacles.

· Be liable for any and all injuries caused by their dogs.

Not Allowed:

· Pronged, spike, or choke collars.

· Aggressive dogs, aggressive humans, or dogs in heat.

· Unsupervised children 12 years of age or younger.

Spring Break Day Camps:

This year, Buncombe County Parks & Recreation is offering a new spring break day camp program for youth ages 8-12. These day camps will take place on April 2 at Charles D. Owen Park and on April 4 at Lake Julian Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These nine-hour days will be filled with various workshops and skills courses by Asheville Sailing Club, Buncombe County’s Environmental Educators, and Parks & Recreation staff. Workshops vary by location and date. The cost per day camp is $10. While snacks and beverages are provided, students must bring their own lunch. Registration opens on Monday, March 4, and closes on March 27. Pre-registration is required. To register for the Spring Break Day Camp at Charles D. Owen Park on April 2, click here. To register for the Spring Break Day Camp at Lake Julian Park on April 4, click here.

Campers Must:

· Bring a backpack, water bottle and lunchbox with a packed lunch. Please label these items with the student’s name.

· Bring a change of clothing.

· Bring a jacket.

· Bring closed-toe shoes.

· Bring bug repellent and sunscreen.