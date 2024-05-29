Press release from Dogwood Health Trust

Dogwood Health Trust and Affiliated Monitors, Inc. (Affiliated Monitors) announce the schedule for six independent monitor community meetings to be held in June. The newly selected Independent Monitor (IM) is responsible for overseeing HCA Healthcare’s compliance with its commitments set forth in the purchase agreement for Mission Health System. The upcoming community meetings are part of the expanded scope of work for the IM, with increased community engagement and education. The updated Independent Monitor website and registration information will be available on June 3.

During the community meetings, Affiliated Monitors will introduce their team to the community, review HCA’s remaining commitments under the APA, provide an overview of how independent monitoring works within the constraints of the established APA, and update the communities about the steps Affiliated Monitors has taken to date. In addition, the public meetings will provide attendees an opportunity to share information with the new IM and ask questions about the process. Concerns which fall outside of the role of the IM will be referred by Affiliated Monitors to an appropriate party.

“We are grateful to the many community members who shared their concerns pertaining to HCA’s compliance with the APA and their desire for more engagement with the Independent Monitor,” said Dr. Susan Mims, CEO of Dogwood Health Trust. “We heard you and have asked Affiliated Monitors to focus time on community engagement and education as part of their scope of work. We look forward to this new phase of community meetings and invite the public to attend so that we may continue to learn from your experiences and fulfill our role in ensuring HCA’s compliance.”

The format for each meeting is designed to both educate community members on the monitoring process and to gather input pertaining to each HCA facility within their community. As room capacities will be limited, Affiliated Monitors has requested that attendees pre-register for their selected location beginning June 3, using the updated Independent Monitor website. Details about virtual viewing options will also be made available at that time to those who are unable to attend.

Attendees, and those who are unable to attend, will be able to submit questions in advance via the website, beginning June 3. Answers will be grouped by topic and prioritized based on relevance to the facility most closely associated with each meeting. All meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. and doors will open 30 minutes before the scheduled meeting.

Locations, dates, and times of the public meetings are listed below:

McDowell County Meeting (Mission Hospital McDowell)

Monday, June 10 (5:30 – 7:00 p.m.)

Marion Community Building, 191 N Main St, Marion, NC

Mitchell/Yancey Counties Meeting (Blue Ridge Regional Hospital)

Tuesday, June 11 (5:30 – 7:00 p.m.)

Cross Street Commerce Center, 31 Cross St #215, Spruce Pine, NC

Buncombe County Meeting (Mission Hospital)

Wednesday, June 12 (5:30 – 7:00 p.m.)

Ferguson Auditorium at A-B Tech, Fernihurst Dr, Asheville, NC

Transylvania County Meeting (Transylvania Regional Hospital)

Monday, June 17 (5:30 – 7:00 p.m.)

Transylvania County Library, 212 Gaston St. Brevard, NC

Highlands/Cashiers Meeting (Highlands-Cashiers Hospital)

Tuesday, June 18 (5:30 – 7:00 p.m.)

Final location coming soon.

Macon County Meeting (Angel Medical Center)

Thursday, June 20 (5:30 – 7:00 p.m.)

Robert C. Carpenter Room, Macon County Community Facilities Building

1288 Georgia Rd, Franklin, NC

Affiliated Monitors, Inc. is a Boston-based company with 20 years of independent monitoring experience in healthcare, with an emphasis in health care regulation, consumer protection, anti-trust, and fraud and abuse. The independent monitor was selected in April 2024 by Dogwood Health Trust to monitor HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s remaining obligations under the Asset Purchase Agreement.

Dogwood Health Trust is a private foundation based in Asheville, North Carolina with the sole purpose of dramatically improving the health and wellbeing of all people and communities of 18 counties and the Qualla Boundary in Western North Carolina. Dogwood Health Trust focuses on innovative and equitable ways to address the many factors that contribute to overall health and wellbeing, with a focus on housing, education, economic opportunity, and health and wellness.

Dogwood Health Trust works to create a Western North Carolina where every generation can live, learn, earn and thrive, with dignity and opportunity for all, no exceptions. To learn more, please visit www.dht.org.