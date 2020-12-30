The Board of Directors for Dogwood Health Trust announced today the release of their 2020 Annual Report, the first for the organization serving the 18 counties of Western North Carolina and the Qualla Boundary. The report highlights more than $47 million in grants and community investments made in 2020, along with financial reporting for 2019.

“This past year was one that none of us could have foreseen, and like everyone else, COVID-19 certainly threw a wrench into our start-up year,” said Janice Brumit, chair, Dogwood Board of Directors. “However, we knew that supporting our partners across the region – large and small – would be critical. Like everyone else, we had to ‘pivot’ to respond and adjust to the pandemic, looking for opportunities to make positive changes along the way. The commitment and resiliency that we’ve seen in organizations throughout WNC is inspiring, and we are honored to play a part in their work. I’m proud of what the Dogwood team accomplished, of course, but even more proud of the work our partners have accomplished during this very challenging year.”

Dogwood’s first annual report offers an overview of grants made to address substance use disorder and racial equity, immediate opportunities and needs (ION), and a wide range of community partner efforts – as told in partner stories. The report also highlights Dogwood’s regional response to COVID-19, targeted Census campaign, and successful grants secured for the region via the Leverage Fund. The organization’s innovative impact investments in the form of bridge loans for businesses and nonprofits applying for Paycheck Protection Program funds and Rapid Recovery funds during COVID-19, as well as loan guarantees to establish COVID-19 testing in the region are also highlighted in the report. The annual report can be found at www.dht.org.