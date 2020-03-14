Press release from the Dogwood Health Trust:

Out of an abundance of caution and in response to uncertainty around the spread of COVID-19, Dogwood Health Trust is exercising social distancing and all staff are working remotely effective immediately.

As you know, we are dedicated to dramatically improving the health and well-being of all people and communities of Western North Carolina. This includes our staff and board members, our partners, and our vendors. Thankfully, we are able to conduct almost all work remotely or by phone, if needed.

We of course prefer to have in-person meetings, particularly with stakeholders and collaborators, but also recognize that the practice of social distancing and reducing close contact between people is one of the strongest steps we can take to ensuring health and well-being for community. In addition, we are currently developing multiple ways to support our partners across the region during this uncertain time and plan to share details about that in the near future.

We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

If you need information or assistance, please call 828-771-6710. For media inquiries, please continue to contact Erica Allison at 828-329-5089.