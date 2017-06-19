Press release from Dollar General:

WHAT:

Dollar General plans to host hiring events throughout North Carolina in the next week, specifically aimed at recruiting potential store management candidates.

Attendees are encouraged to review and apply for positions online before attending the event at www.dollargeneral.com/careers. At each event, candidates will have the opportunity to meet with local store operations and human resource managers to learn more about open positions, as well as growth and development opportunities.

WHY:

Dollar General recently announced plans to add nearly 1,300 new stores to its growing store base during its 2017 fiscal year and looks to support its growing network of stores throughout the 44 states the company serves.

As one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, Dollar General provides employees with competitive wages and benefits, as well as numerous opportunities for training, development and career growth. With more than 13,600 retail locations, 15 distribution centers and 120,000 employees, Dollar General offers many opportunities for employees to gain new skills, develop their talents and grow their careers.

WHEN/ WHERE:

Store # Street Address County City State Date Time

9302 2631 RAMADA RD ALAMANCE BURLINGTON NC 6/19/2017 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM 13258 1131 SMOKEY PARK HWY BUNCOMBE CANDLER NC 6/20/2017 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM 6423 1005 PATTON AVE BUNCOMBE ASHEVILLE NC 6/22/2017 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM 3889 308 BLOWING ROCK BLVD CALDWELL LENOIR NC 6/17/2017 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM 3151 546 MAIN ST CHEROKEE ANDREWS NC 6/19/2017 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM 9525 620 HIGHWAY 17 N CRAVEN BRIDGETON NC 6/23/2017 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM 9792 7670 CLINTON RD CUMBERLAND STEDMAN NC 6/19/2017 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM 16672 2808 CARATOKE HWY CURRITUCK CURRITUCK NC 6/20/2017 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM 1976 830 JULIAN AVENUE DAVIDSON THOMASVILLE NC 6/17/2017 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM 1914 2111 SAINT ANDREW ST EDGECOMBE TARBORO NC 6/22/2017 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM 7020 418 N MAIN ST FORSYTH KERNERSVILLE NC 6/17/2017 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM 3585 4227 N PATTERSON AVE FORSYTH WINSTON-SALEM NC 6/19/2017 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM 14072 1190 WAUGHTOWN STREET FORSYTH WINSTON-SALEM NC 6/17/2017 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM 17188 841 ABBOTTS CREEK CIRCLE FORSYTH KERNERSVILLE NC 6/22/2017 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM 14411 2106 PHILLIPS AVE. GUILFORD GREENSBORO NC 6/22/2017 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM 14760 1825 DANA ROAD HENDERSON HENDERSONVILLE NC 6/22/2017 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM 11025 2147 OLD MOUNTAIN RD IREDELL STATESVILLE NC 6/20/2017 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM 17959 702 S WALL ST JOHNSTON BENSON NC 6/20/2017 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM 635 11665 US HWY 70 W JOHNSTON CLAYTON NC 6/21/2017 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM 559 2650 LEE AVE LEE SANFORD NC 6/22/2017 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM 13156 10696 E NC HIGHWAY 97 NASH ROCKY MOUNT NC 6/22/2017 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM 15099 233 DOGWOOD LANE NEW HANOVER WILMINGTON NC 6/19/2017 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM 15720 5086 RICHLANDS HWY ONSLOW JACKSONVILLE NC 6/19/2017 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM 6859 195 MAIN ST PITT WINTERVILLE NC 6/21/2017 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM 3942 632 W SWANNANOA AVE RANDOLPH LIBERTY NC 6/19/2017 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM 12918 350 US HIGHWAY 1 S RICHMOND ROCKINGHAM NC 6/20/2017 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM 4769 908 E 4TH AVE ROBESON RED SPRINGS NC 6/19/2017 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM 10673 240 N ROBERTS AVE ROBESON LUMBERTON NC 6/19/2017 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM 17220 105 DEAL RD ROWAN MOORESVILLE NC 6/23/2017 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM 7236 719 S CHURCH ST RUTHERFORD FOREST CITY NC 6/20/2017 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM 2906 141 HWY 49 N STANLY RICHFIELD NC 6/23/2017 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM 4155 2149 ROCKFORD ST STE A SURRY MOUNT AIRY NC 6/22/2017 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM 17143 2217 LANCASTER AVE UNION MONROE NC 6/20/2017 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM 2250 1702 N GARNETT ST VANCE HENDERSON NC 6/20/2017 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM 7773 1131 FALLS RIVER AVE STE 101 WAKE RALEIGH NC 6/20/2017 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM 2314 140 FOREST HILL DR WATAUGA BOONE NC 6/23/2017 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 1016 2119 FOREST HILLS RD W WILSON WILSON NC 6/20/2017 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM 15690 4109 E OLD 421 HWY YADKIN YADKINVILLE NC 6/20/2017 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

For additional information, product photographs or items to supplement a story, please visit the Dollar General Newsroom or contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at dgpr@dg.com.