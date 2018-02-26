Press release:

Asheville families will be excited to hear of a new and exciting children’s music band releasing their first full album – Come Play With Me – a fun, energetic, positive music collection focused on the joys of being young, alive, and well! The album release will be March 18th, at 1:00PM, at Attic Salt Theatre Company. A variety of children’s entertainment will be present, including the Singing Vegetables Puppet Show, children’s yoga, and music with Ryan “Slim” Dixon.

“This is probably the most fun we’ve ever had making music. We’re focusing on the joys in life and highlighting them using sound and story-telling. This whole project has been directly influenced by the ideas and creativity of children, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it.” – Ben Brill

Comprised of songwriters and artists Ben Brill and Asher Leigh, Dolphin Bum Bum was sparked when Ben won a 2016 raffle contest receiving a full day of recording at Echo Mountain Studio. Upon initially co-writing a few songs together and seeing an immediate positive response from the community, both artists knew that something special was on the rise. From its very onset children have played an important role in the production and packaging of the music, a unique component to this album’s unfolding. A prime example is the band’s name, Dolphin Bum Bum – the result of 3-year old’s winning entry to a band-naming contest thought up by the creative team. Another is the band’s invitation to local children to join them for their Echo Mountain Studio recording session, which was just as educational for the kids and families as it was fun. Led by Ben’s creative direction, Dolphin Bum Bum’s first year has been spent writing, playing, building a local interactive family music scene, and recording Come Play With Me – available to the public at their release show in March.