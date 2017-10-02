Press release from Helpmate:

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Helpmate and UNC Asheville are partnering together to hold a Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil on Wednesday, October 4 from 5:30-7:30 pm. This event is free and open to the general community.

Two survivors of domestic violence will share their story and The Alex Krug Combo will perform live music. A Buncombe County Commissioner will read the Proclamation to End Domestic Violence. The names of domestic violence homicide victims will also be read in order to memorialize those that have lost their lives in North Carolina over the last year.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: A free public Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil will be held to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence.

WHO: Helpmate and UNC Asheville

WHEN: Wednesday, October 4 from 5:30-7:30p.m. (refreshments served at 5:30pm, program starts at 6pm)

WHERE: UNC Asheville / Sherrill Center, Mountain View Room (#417)

WHY: To commemorate October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence.