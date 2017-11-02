Press release from Mission Health:

Mission Health announced today that Don Esposito has been named General Counsel for Mission Health. Effective November 2, he will assume the role currently held by Ann Young, who is retiring in December.

Mr. Esposito joins Mission Health from UNC Rex Healthcare, where he had been Vice President of Legal Services and General Counsel since 2008. In that role, he had overseen and directed the legal affairs of UNC Rex Hospital, a 660-bed acute care tertiary hospital in Raleigh, and numerous facilities and physician practices throughout Wake County and the surrounding region. While at Rex, Mr. Esposito was engaged in numerous strategic and legal matters for UNC Healthcare and also helped to conceive and develop Rex Health Ventures, a strategic venture capital fund designed to foster innovation.

Prior to joining UNC Healthcare, Mr. Esposito was Of Counsel at Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice and had previously served as Assistant Attorney General for the North Carolina Department of Justice.

Mr. Esposito graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he was a John Motley Morehead Scholar before attending Harvard Law School. He is a member of the North Carolina State Bar, the North Carolina Bar Association, and the American Health Lawyers Association. Mr. Esposito is admitted to practice before all North Carolina state and federal courts, the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, and the US Supreme Court. In addition, he is a permanent member of the Fourth Circuit Judicial Conference.

Mr. Esposito has been active in community and civic affairs, including serving on the Board of Directors of Wake Education Partnership, which he currently chairs.

“We are so pleased to welcome Don to our community, and we look forward to working with him as a key member of our Executive team,” said Ronald A. Paulus, MD, President and CEO of Mission Health. “This is a vital role in our organization, and with his impressive background and experience combined with his exceptional leadership skills, Don will be a great asset to our health system.”

Mission Health, based in Asheville, North Carolina, is the state’s sixth-largest health system. For the fifth time in the past six years, Mission Health has been named one of the nation’s Top 15 Health Systems by Truven Health Analytics, an IBM Company and part of IBM Watson Health in 2017. We are the only health system in North Carolina to achieve this recognition. Mission Health operates six hospitals, numerous outpatient and surgery centers, post-acute care provider CarePartners, long-term acute care provider Asheville Specialty Hospital, and the region’s only dedicated Level II trauma center. With approximately 12,000 team members and 2,000 volunteers, Mission Health is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the people of western North Carolina. For more information, please visit mission-health or @MissionHealthNC.