Press release from Donna Ensley:

Today, I filed at the Buncombe Board of Elections Office for the Board of County Commissioners, District 3. It is my honor and privilege to run for this important office in order to represent you, your family, and all residents of Buncombe County. We came so close last time, so I am excited to have this second opportunity to serve!

It has been brought to my attention that there may be the misconception that I am running against Commissioner Al Whitesides. I am not. Upon winning the March primary, Commissioner Joe Belcher would be my opponent in the general election.

Our website has officially launched! www.electdonnaensley.com Please peruse through it and provide any feedback or suggestions as to more information the residents may like to see. Look at the Events section as ‘happenings’ are taking place in Montford, the River Arts District, South Buncombe and Candler. If you would like to host a neighborhood coffee, or volunteer for the campaign, please leave that message on the website under “Volunteer” or email me at donnaensleybcc@gmail.com.

On this special day called Giving Tuesday, I once again, ask for your help and support! In order to win in November 2020, I must win the Primary race on March 3, 2020. Data supports that whoever wins the Democratic Primary has a high likelihood of winning the seat in November. For this reason, we won’t leave anything on the table as we immediately enter into the campaign period.

The people and places of Buncombe County remain extraordinarily special and worth investing in today so that we can be more resilient tomorrow.

I hope you feel my new bid for Buncombe County Commission is worth your investment as well.

Together, we can do this! Please either donate on line at www.electdonnaensley.com (click on the Donate button) or send a check to Campaign to Elect Donna Ensley, PO Box 23, Arden, NC 28704.

Please feel free to connect with me at donnaensleybcc@gmail.com or on my website www.electdonnaensley.com.

Donna