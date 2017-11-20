Press release from N.C. DOT:

The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting regarding the proposed improvements to Mills Gap Road between U.S. 25 (Hendersonville Road) and Weston Road in Buncombe County.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, Nov. 30 at the Western N.C. Agricultural Center located at 765 Boylston Highway (GATE 5) in Fletcher from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Interested citizens may attend at any time during the meeting hours as no formal presentation will be made. NCDOT representatives will be available to answer questions and listen to comments regarding the projects. Please note that no formal presentation will be made. Citizens will also have the opportunity to submit comments and questions in writing by December 30, 2017. Comments received will be taken into consideration as the project develops.

The public can view maps displaying the location and design of the project as they become available online at http://www.ncdot.gov/projects/publicmeetings.

Anyone desiring additional information may contact NCDOT Division 13 Project Development Engineer, Cole Hood, 55 Orange Street, Asheville, NC 28801, by phone (828) 251-6171 or by e-mail at chood@ncdot.gov or NCDOT Consultant Project Manager Reece Schuler, PE of Vaughn and Melton, 1318-F Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC 28806, by phone at (828) 779-1788 or by email at RMSchuler@vaughnmelton.com.

All comments must be received no later than December 30, 2017.

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Ms. Diane Wilson via e-mail at pdwilson1@ncdot.gov or by phone at (919) 707-6073 as early as possible so that arrangements can be made.

Aquellas personas que hablan español y no hablan inglés, o tienen limitaciones para leer, hablar o entender inglés, podrían recibir servicios de interpretación si los solicitan antes de la reunión llamando al 1-800-481-6494.